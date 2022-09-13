Tim Del Guzzo said the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership season was a success for more than just reason. Picture by Carla Freedman.

In the latest edition of our 'Five Questions with...' profiles, we spoke with Tim Del Guzzo.

The NSWRL regional manager for Western took on the role during the 2022 season, a year when he also moved to Orange.

1. In your opinion, how did the first joint season between Group 10 and Group 11 go?



The first season was a success in many ways. Most importantly, on the field was a tight contest between the two competing groups.



Even if you took away the conference system, the ladder ended up with four clubs from each group in the top eight.



The finals series was unpredictable and one of the littler towns (Forbes) came through to upset some more favoured teams.



The Under 18s was possibly the most contested junior competition in the state. Grand final day saw the 5th ranked team take on the 6th ranked team. There aren't too many age group competitions where that would be the case.



Obviously, there are still some issues to work through off the field, namely the addition of reserve grade and league tag, but overall the concept has been a winner in season '22.

2. How likely are we to see Group 10 and Group 11 merge in the reserves and league tag for 2023.



This decision will be largely left to the Peter McDonald Premiership clubs to decide.



They will get their say at a special meeting in October where we are expected to decide the format for next season. There are pros and cons to both ways.



There were too many gaps in the draw this year in both reserve grade competitions and the 'trial games' that were expected to happen between clubs on crossover weekends didn't really eventuate.



One of the positives was certainly the individual group grand finals which generated great support in Bathurst and Dubbo and led to a couple of exciting Western Premiers challenges on Peter McDonald Premiership grand final day.



3. What are some takeaways from the first grade competition that you think could be added to the competition to make it better, or taken away to make it better?



The draw is probably the big one.



Just looking at getting the right balance of crossover between the groups, easing the travel burden on clubs where possible and making sure our major centres like Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo see rugby league each week.

4. Do you think seeing Nyngan and Forbes - two smaller towns/clubs comparatively speaking - winning the first grade and 18s makes for good competition, or do you think that having "bigger" clubs take home the inaugural crowns would have been better for the competition itself.



Having the smaller towns win the whole competition reinforces the point of not only the strength of the inaugural competition but also how the PMP/Tom Nelson truly encompasses the whole region.



It's important for us as a region to have a strong rugby league presence in all corners of the region, in both the bigger and smaller centres.



I must say though, all clubs, including the bigger ones, have been fantastic at embracing the concept. I loved seeing Orange CYMS heading over to Nyngan and Dubbo Macquarie traveling to Lithgow for games.

5. And on a personal level, how have you found the move to Orange.



Love it. It's been everything promised. Beautiful scenery, amenities and people. The town loves its sport and there's a real community vibe which is important to my family as we love to be involved in community.

