When it comes to the disciplines of motorcycling, there's a dozen there for anyone's choosing.
But as a beginner, none provide a better introduction to the sport than Minikhana.
And with that in mind, Canobolas Motorcycle Club are the forefront of encouraging participation event to its growing list of riders.
"Minikhana is the third most popular discipline among the dozen that make up motorcycling," Club sub-committee member Chip Howitt said.
"It predominantly exists in the city with a lot of people doing it there, and is seen as a level that kids can start learning new skills, build on their balance, breaks and turning through a non-competitive environment."
The club held a free Minikhana last weekend, where riders from four to 16 participated.
For the event, six minibikes were borrowed from Motorcycling NSW with Elizabeth Knighton-Jones among the riders participating in her first Minikhana.
"I'm starting because there's lot of things you can do on a motorbike, we have lots on the farm ... then I wanted to try," she said.
For Elizabeth, the most exciting aspect of motorbike riding came from having a new experience.
"I get to see what it looks like, I've never ridden one," she said.
And while the options at the local motorcycle dealer in Orange was mainly red or green, they wouldn't be her preferred choice of colour.
"Pink or purple," she smirked.
With Elizabeth and a host of other youngsters joining in on Minikhana at a young age, she's on the right track if there's a desire to keep riding with Howitt explaining some of the best motocross riders start out in the discipline.
"People often say you can pick a junior in motocross when they've started in Minikhana because they already have so many skills," he said.
While Minikhana is a sport for younger riders, Howitt added it provides benefits for parents too.
"For parents, mini bikes aren't constructed to the same standard of motocross bikes, so you can get into the sport at a lower price point and find out if it suits the family," he said.
"Members of the club have previously gone to Sydney to see how they do it and there was 50 parents to 70 kids so it was almost one to one.
"It truly is a family past time."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
