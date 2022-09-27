In the latest edition of our 'Five Questions with...' profiles, we spoke with former NRL player and 2022 Orange CYMS captain-coach Daniel Mortimer ahead of this week's grand final between the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers.
1.What is it like as a former Eels player, watching them go on this run to the grand final?
I didn't realise how much I still had a soft spot for the club until last week.
I felt like a kid yelling at the TV riding the Eels home on Friday night. I was so excited for the playing group because I know what the Parramatta Eels fans are like and I know what the players are in for this week. I saw videos of the fans taking to the streets of Parramatta just like they did in 2009.
I'm hoping they can go one better than we did 13 years ago.
2. What do you think they have to do to beat the Panthers?
They will have to play the perfect game. Panthers are such a consistent and well drilled, confident team. They need to start much better than they did against the Cowboys.
If they can get themselves in front then hold it for long enough, they may force Panthers to chase points and that's when teams are vulnerable. They have done it before this year, hopefully they can do it again.
3. As someone who has won a grand final, describe how you think players from both teams will be feeling in the lead-up to the match?
It's a very different week to any other week in your career. The grand final is not just a game. It's a full week of media, open training sessions, public commitments, fan days and somewhere in between all that you have to prepare for the biggest game of your life.
I was very lucky to experience it twice in my career and even though the week is a non-stop rollercoaster of adrenaline and emotion, you have to wholeheartedly embrace it because it's such a rare and amazing experience.
4. What is your prediction for the game and why?
My heart says Parramatta but my head says Panthers. They were so impressive after finding themselves 12-0 down last week.
They didn't panic and just believed in their structure and ability. Had To'o not scored on half-time however, things may have been different in the second half. Parramatta need to find a lead and hold onto it for as long as they can. Panthers are too good when they are in front.
If Parramatta can find themselves in front at halftime, their desperation in defence last week showed they have a lot of resolve and pride in the jersey. I'm following my heart with this one. Parramatta 22 - Panthers 12
5. What is the Mortimer's Wines doing for the match?
We are putting on a huge Grand Final Event. Greg Bird, Trent Hodinson, Shane Rodney, Peter Mortimer, David Gillespie, James Grant will all be taking part in an NRL player panel.
There's about 13 Grand Finals and 8 NRL premierships in attendance so it will be an amazing opportunity for any footy fan to hear the stories of these NRL legends. Allan Robinson (Footy Show) will be MC'ing so there's sure to be plenty of laughs. There's still a few tickets left so I would love to see the community support it.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
