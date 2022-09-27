Central Western Daily
Five questions with Daniel Mortimer ahead of Eels and Panthers NRL grand final

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
September 27 2022 - 2:00am
ALL THE WAY: Former Eel Daniel Mortimer says Parramatta can do the job against the Panthers, but that they'll need to play the perfect game. Main picture by Max Stainkamph.

In the latest edition of our 'Five Questions with...' profiles, we spoke with former NRL player and 2022 Orange CYMS captain-coach Daniel Mortimer ahead of this week's grand final between the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers.

