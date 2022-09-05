Central Western Daily

Proposal to radically revamp Lords Place in Orange proves controversial, ahead of council vote on public consultation

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 5 2022 - 9:01am, first published 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist impression of the Lords Place proposal announced by Orange City Council. Photo supplied.

A proposal to radically revamp Lords Place is proving controversial, with the street's business owners divided on its merits.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.