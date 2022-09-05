A proposal to radically revamp Lords Place is proving controversial, with the street's business owners divided on its merits.
Proponents say the move would establish a vibrant outdoor dining hub within walking distance of the Orange CBD.
Opponents argue narrowing the road and removing parking spaces will increase traffic and reduce access to retailers.
Three of 18 businesses on the street told the Central Western Daily they broadly support the redesign, five say they oppose it, and five are yet to decide. Another five could not be reached for comment.
The Lords Place proposal - announced by council in August, and expected to cost about $900,000 - would see 23 parking spaces swapped-out for six covered outdoor eating areas seating 120 people.
Footpaths would be widened, the road would be narrowed and new 'Golden Balls' would also be installed, an artist render released alongside the announcement suggests.
"If these ideas work, that will shape the design of future changes to revitalise the heart of our city," Orange Mayor Jason Hamling said at the time.
Council will vote Tuesday, September 6 on advancing the project to a community consultation stage, allowing residents to provide their opinion on the move.
Impacted business have already been been canvassed. Some say they have not aired concerns because they believe a decision to go ahead has already been made, and their opinion will be ignored.
A spokesperson for council said this is incorrect: "[We are] taking community consultation about the proposed upgrade of Lords Place south very seriously.
"If Council makes the decision to put the plans out for comment, anyone will be able to go online ... complete a survey and leave a comment on any aspect of the plans."
Restaurants and cafes generally were more likely to support the Lords Place redevelopment when contacted by this masthead, while retailers relying on easy access to parking were more likely to say they were concerned.
Nimrods owner Nimrod Nagy and Creme owner Aurther Aube both support the plan, with the latter saying: "I love it ... I would love it if they closed this whole street off and made it a piazza."
Good Eddys cafe manager Maddy Howell said the prospect of fewer parking spaces was concerning, but the opportunity to expand outdoor dining would be good for business: "I don't know, we're still fence-sitting to be honest."
Alfio's Restaurant and Pizzeria manager Salvo Sciuto said his primary concern was road safety and parking access: "That laneway is the only access to 45 shops in the City Centre."
Ron Boulton Cycles manager Peter Boulton cited similar concerns: "There's going to be more unused seats for humans than there will be parking spaces.
Starchem Discount Pharmacy director Ahmed Sawan said he had no concerns: "I think it'll be good for the street."
Blowes Real Estate sales manager Chris Tyack said increased traffic is his primary worry: "Congestion is the biggest thing, it's going to make it worse."
Regional Manager at RIS Insurance Steve Duff questioned the necessity of the upgrade: "It's hard to get a park here at the best of times. Really, is this necessary ... What impacts is it going to have and what improvements will it have on people's lives."
Real estate agent Roger Eddy from Raine and Horne said: "That loss of car parking we'll never get back - there's no talk the Ophir Car Park will become a multi-level car park because it's going to be cost prohibitive."
McGrath Real Estate director Josh Fitzgerald was broadly supportive on the plan, but said: "Obviously I'm not excited about losing 20-odd car parks and also not overly excited about the amount of time it will take to complete."
A spokesperson for Hogs Breath Cafe said: "We don't know anything about it."
