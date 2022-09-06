VACANT land that once housed a service station and a fish and chip shop will house medium density housing if a development application before Orange City Council is supported.
Property at 160 Woodward Street and 1 Summer Street, which is bounded by the Mitchell Highway on two sides, will be converted into six attached town houses and one apartment building featuring five units as per a proposal by central west company LENCO Projects.
Cost of the project is over $6 million.
According to an architect's design statement submitted as part of the development application the project has been developed in conjunction with Orange City Council to ensure it fits in with the character of the area, which is part of the Dalton Central Heritage Conservation area.
The closest heritage item to the project is the Coronation Memorial Plaque, situated near the south western corner of the roundabout.
There are are no other heritage items within its close vicinity although the Dalton family mansion Duntryleague is close by.
The L-shaped site, which is 2084.7 m2, has the majority of its frontage facing Orange High School on the opposite side of Woodward Street and fronts Esso Park on its northern boundary.
It also shares a boundary with three Summer Street addresses to the east and one on Hamer Street.
If approved, the development will provide a mix of unit sizes with the apartments more compact, with four two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit planned, the latter on the southern-most part of the block.
The townhouses are targeted at families with two two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom and study units proposed.
Each townhouse will have its own ground-level private open space with landscape opportunities to integrate with the almost 50m Esso Park boundary.
The apartment units will have their own balcony or terrace.
There is no communal open space planned.
The development application admits the project's frontage to the Mitchell Highway does propose constraints.
Access to the complex will be via a driveway at the southern end of 160 Woodward Street to limit impact on traffic.
If approved, the development application says LENCO Projects hopes to move quickly on the project.
The site contains two introduced-specie- trees, both of which will be removed as part of the development application. One is in poor health.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
