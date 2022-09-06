Central Western Daily
Eleven-dwelling complex valued at over $6 million proposed for busy Orange roundabout

Kate Bowyer
Kate Bowyer
Updated September 6 2022 - 3:27am, first published 2:30am
A block identified as 160 Woodward Street and 1 Summer Street is flagged for a $6 million development. Photo Jude Keogh

VACANT land that once housed a service station and a fish and chip shop will house medium density housing if a development application before Orange City Council is supported.

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

