Central Western Daily

Orange sports stadium: What do we actually wants, asks Cr Kevin Duffy

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The landscape masterplan from the initial concept drawings for the Jack Brabham sporting precinct. Council will soon begin to drill down on the specifics of the project.

REFINING the concept plans to a working design is the next phase for Orange's Jack Brabham Park sports precinct development, which will continue in the shadow of a $10 million cost blowout.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.