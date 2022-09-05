An additional 200 weekly bus services will be rolled out in Orange next week.
For the first time bus services will run on Sundays as part of the changes being introduced on Monday.
Advertisement
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the new timetable and routes will provide Orange residents and visitors with better connectivity and increased services at off-peak times and on weekends.
He said the extra 200 bus services amounted to a 30 per cent increase.
"On the same day the new bus services are rolled out, customers will also be able to start tracking bus services in real time," he said.
"The installation of real-time tracking technology on more than 40 Orange buses is underway, ready for use from September 12."
On the same day the new bus services are rolled out, customers will also be able to start tracking bus services in real time.- Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway
The changes will see more frequent services to key destinations including Orange Hospital, Orange Railway Station, Orange CBD, TAFE, North Orange Shops and the Charles Sturt University Orange Campus.
The new bus routes will travel through the Orange CBD, removing the need for customers to change bus routes to travel between north Orange and south Orange.
They will also provide frequent timetable services every 30 minutes on weekdays and Saturdays, and every hour on Sundays.
These changes are on top of 39 additional local bus services that were announced last July that are already being used.
"The improved bus routes and timetables will make a tangible difference to every day life for the community, providing people with new travel options and flexibility to get to school, work, shops and to access essential services," Mr Farraway said.
"These new services are part of the NSW Government's 16 Regional Cities Services Improvement program, which has seen more than 2300 additional weekly bus services introduced to regional cities since 2019.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the 200 additional weekly bus services will be rolled out in partnership with Orange Buslines and Newmans for route 516.
"Initially, two additional buses will be brought on to provide the extra services," the spokeswoman said.
"The new services will also be made available through improved timetabling and route optimisation."
Advertisement
Orange Buslines is expected to employ up to five additional drivers as a result of the service improvements.
"There will be no price increases for customers under Orange's bus network changes," the spokeswoman said.
The changes to bus services in Orange can be found here www.transportnsw.info/news/2022/better-bus-services-for-orange.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.