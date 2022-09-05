Central Western Daily
Orange Buslines, Newmans to roll out public transport change with new bus routes and services

Tanya Marschke
Tanya Marschke
Updated September 5 2022 - 3:13am, first published 1:00am
Additional bus services including new routes and Sunday runs will be launched in Orange next week. Picture supplied

An additional 200 weekly bus services will be rolled out in Orange next week.

