Calls for better mental health facilities in Orange are growing louder after six people died by suicide in the past two months.
Phil Donato met with mental health service providers recently who informed the Member for Orange of the alarming figures.
"We need to do a whole lot more in terms of providing that community support and ensuring they're appropriately resourced," he said.
"It's not an easy, quick fix, but there's a number of ways we can approach it and look at doing things to help across the board."
Mr Donato pointed to the Safe Haven in Parkes which opened last year, as one option he believes Orange "desperately" needs.
"We need a Safe Haven in Orange, which is one of the things I'm going to be pushing with Minister for Health Bronnie Taylor when we get back to parliament next week," he said.
"It's like a drop-in centre where there would be councillors working and people can turn up unannounced. As much as we don't like talking about it, it does happen in our community. In a regional community especially, if it's not someone you know, you know someone who knows that person. Suicide really rocks a regional community."
Saturday, September 10, marks World Suicide Prevention Day and in recent weeks, family members of teenagers who have died by suicide have spoken out about what impact losing a loved one had on a community.
Included in those, and highlighted by Australia Community Media's 'Save our Youth' campaign, were parents of 15-year-old Bathurst teen Tilly Rosewarne - Emma Mason and Murray Rosewarne, as well as Orange woman Nikea Dixon, whose 17-year-old cousin Kristian Dixon died in 2021.
They believe more needs to be done at an early age to educate children about the dangers of social media, something Mr Donato also believes is important.
"The pressure on young people these days with social media is probably something that's never been experienced before," he said.
"I've got no doubt that early education and awareness plays an important role in this. It's a very difficult time to be a teenager growing up in the current environment."
On top of the Safe Haven, Mr Donato would like to see signage - similar to that placed around The Gap in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs - placed on the road leading to the summit of Mount Canobolas.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
