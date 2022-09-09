Central Western Daily

Save our youth: Calls for Orange to get a Safe Haven after six suicides in two months

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
September 9 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Orange Phil Donato says there needs to be more facilities in the region to help the community battle a growing mental health issue. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Calls for better mental health facilities in Orange are growing louder after six people died by suicide in the past two months.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.