A new mental health facility that has had "quite amazing" outcomes in other Central West locations could be coming to Orange.
During a parliamentary meeting earlier this month to discuss women, regional and mental health, the subject of the city's recent mental health crisis - which saw six people die by suicide in the past two months - was brought up.
Member of the NSW Legislative Council, Mark Banasiak, posed the question to Minister for Mental Health and regional health, Bronnie Taylor, about whether there was any consideration being given to placing a Safe Haven in Orange, to which Ms Taylor confirmed there was.
"That's actually been in the process for quite some time now," the Minister for Mental Health added.
"We have had a lot of success with the Safe Haven model. We have had over 350 people through Parkes, which is quite amazing.
"What has been really interesting across Safe Haven is the percentage of people over 80 that have been accessing the Safe Havens. I think that is really interesting data that's coming out and that's why I'm keen to explore that."
The Safe Haven in Parkes opened in December of 2021, with the aim to provide refuge and support to people living who experience suicidal thoughts or distress.
Ms Taylor was at that official opening and said at the time that it was part of a state-wide initiative to trial innovative suicide prevention strategies.
The Parkes-based Safe Haven was designed with input from people with lived experience of suicidal distress, and is open Monday to Friday 9am-4.30pm to anyone experiencing this. It is a free and confidential service. Another Safe Haven also opened in Dubbo in March 2022.
Addressing Mr Banasiak's question, Ms Taylor also noted that Save Havens had been rolled out as a flood response in the Northern Rivers.
"It has been really successful. I think it sort of meets that need, the Safe Havens, Mr Banasiak, where if people don't feel comfortable presenting to a formalised mental health service, they seem to feel very comfortable going into these Safe Havens," she added.
"I do think a lot of that is because they are staffed by people who have lived experience. It is something that we do particularly well in the mental health profession in honouring those people who have lived experience in allowing them to actually provide that support in those services."
Responding to questions from the Central Western Daily, Member for Orange, Phil Donato, recently said that a Safe Haven was something that Orange needed and that he would be speaking to Ms Taylor about it in the coming weeks.
The office of Federal Member for Calare and Orange resident, Andrew Gee, has also been approached twice in relation to whether or not there is a need for better mental health services in Orange. The CWD has not received a reply from Mr Gee's office as of publishing, with the first inquiry sent on September 8.
Mr Donato also mentioned that he would like to see signage on Mount Canobolas, similar to that at The Gap, in Sydney's eastern suburbs, with information about who to call if you are struggling with mental health. Mr Banasiak also posed the idea to Ms Taylor at the meeting.
"Because a lot of these suicides in Orange are happening around Mount Canobolas, and there are obviously similar circumstances around the state where people are choosing to take their life in such a fashion," he said.
"I note there are signs around The Gap in the eastern suburbs for Lifeline, encouraging people to seek mental health. Is the department considering expanding that level of signage around known suicide hotspots, with a particular focus of concern for me, Mount Canobolas?"
In response to this, Ms Taylor said "yes, we are."
After being contacted by the CWD to see if she would like to elabortate further on the comments mate in the meeting, Ms Taylor said: "The success of our Safe Havens in Parkes and Dubbo is something I am incredibly proud of as Minister for Mental Health.
"While these services are accessible to anyone in the Central West without a referral or appointment, the NSW Government is actively looking to expand this incredible service across the region."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
