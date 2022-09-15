Central Western Daily

Bronnie Taylor says plans in the works for mental health facility in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 15 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 9:30pm
Minister for Mental Health, Bronnie Taylor recently spoke about the prospect of getting a Safe Haven in Orange. Picture by Sylvie Liber.

A new mental health facility that has had "quite amazing" outcomes in other Central West locations could be coming to Orange.

