'I was actually speechless': Ings cries tears of joy as club bestows highest honour

It's not too often you will find Kass Ings at a loss for words.
The Orange Tiger legend has been the AFL club's do-it-all wonder for the best part of two decades. But among the many titles she has held for the past 19 years, the one most recently bestowed upon her her stands out the most.
Ms Ings was granted life membership at the Tigers' recent presentation night, an honour that left her feeling all sorts of emotions.
"I cried. They wanted me to give a speech and I just couldn't, I was too emotional. I was actually speechless, which is not like me," she said.
It was in 2003 when Ms Ings - along with partner Luke Whitton - joined the club following their move to Orange.
For the next few years, she would pick up the milk van canteen and run that at home games. Around 2006 she became the club registrar as well as being a general helper. Fast forward to 2014 and Ms Ings would hold a total of nine roles at the club.
"That's where the majority of our friendships have come from," she said of the Tigers.
"The majority of them are more than just friendships though, they're family. It's such a family orientated club, watching some of these kids go from Auskick juniors into seniors, you definitely form a bond with them. Tigers is family."
The latest in a long-line of stories that emphasises how close she is with each and every club member came just this weekend at presentation night.
"Because the (life membership) nominations came to me, I knew there was one for me, but I had multiple people saying that I was nominated. They were conspiring behind my back," she said with a smile.
"I had a few of the older life members congratulating me on being nominated and saying they hoped I got in. I had a couple of them say 'I want to be the first to congratulate you'. Then I thought they were just trying to gee me up, because they are stirrers.
"I thought it was getting a bit suss. I had a feeling (I would get it), but I didn't really know until the time."
On top of her countless positions held with the Tigers - which includes being the secretary for the past two seasons - Ms Ings also held the secretary role for AFL Central West between 2017 and 2019.
But taking on such a workload can be exhausting at times.
"I've missed a lot of our two older girls' netball games with travelling for football, although there was a time there where I was the netball club president as well," she said.
"Having the next two younger kids has been a bit more exhausting, but now with juniors and seniors being staggered over the two days, it doesn't feel like you're at the ground all day, even if you are there from 10am to 5pm both days."
Now with the season over, many from the Tigers would have time to put their feet up and rest as they get ready for another go-round in 2023, while others will be gearing up for the mixed AFL 9s competition beginning on October 24.
That's hardly the case for Ms Ings.
"Summer is normally family time, although football doesn't really finish," she added.
"You've got your monthly meetings, you've still got your planning like ordering merchandise for next year and doing stock take and trying to plan ahead for the year. There's no real off-season."
Asked whether she had plans to retire anytime soon, the newest life member had a pretty definitive answer.
"I can't see it happening," she said.
"I think our four-year-old might decide to play, so we might be there for a long time to come."
Those wishing to take part in the AFL 9s competition can visit the Orange Tigers Australian Rules Football Club Facebook page for more details.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
