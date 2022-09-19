Central Western Daily
Ronald Lawrence will coach the Canowindra Tigers in the Woodbridge Cup for 2023

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 19 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
Canowindra's Ronald Lawrence leads the side out against Manildra. Picture by Narelle Hughes/Canowindra News

Having captained the Canowindra Tigers for the past two seasons, Ronald Lawrence knows all about leadership.

