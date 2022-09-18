It's hard to imagine that in the storied career of Jason Belmonte, there's still a few achievements he hasn't ticked off.
One is competing in a Tenpin Bowling World Cup on Australian soil.
The other is participating in a team World Cup. .
All that will change in mid-November when the Sunshine Coast plays host to Tenpin Bowling's biggest event.
Belmonte, who has competed in three individual World Cups, is expecting a meaningful experience when the first game rolls around.
"I think it's going to be really emotional to start with since we're on Aussie soil," he said.
"I've never competed for Australia in Australia before so I'm really excited to bowl in front of Aussie fans."
The Orange-born legend will be part of a team that includes Sam Cooley, Adam Hayes and Jarrod Langford who are all forging impressive careers in the Tenpin arena.
As someone who's won an individual World Cup before, Belmonte knows what it takes to have success on the big stage, and has plenty of faith in the group.
"The team itself is a really strong squad, I know the guys and have been keeping up with their performances here and overseas - their form has been red hot," he said.
"I'm hoping that form for all of us continues into November and gives us a good crack at winning in Australia."
While Tenpin Bowling is traditionally an individual sport, the concept of teams will add a new dimension to the World Cup.
Belmonte believes the comradery between the group will be a big bonus.
"For 99/100 of tournaments it's an individual sport for me, so it'll be nice to to turn around, have a chat with teammates and get a feel for what they're seeing and feeling on the lanes. Normally it's just yourself you're trying to work throughout the tournament," he said.
"From that perspective, there's a lot of info that'll be shared. I think we're a good bunch of guys, they're friends of mine and I like to think we'll all get along in November. That bond will create a good atmosphere going into the games."
And while it's been a massive year for Belmonte who claimed another Professional Bowlers' Association title, there'll be no signs of fatigue when November rolls around.
"Any time I lace the shoes up competitively I like to give myself the best possible chance to do well," he said.
"Preparation has already started, it hasn't stopped too much. I had a little break after I got back from the professional tour in the USA because it was such a hectic first six months of the year but now ... it's back to training and focusing on being sharp."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
