A woman screamed continuously and had to be removed from the floor in Orange Local Court after she was sentenced to jail for biting a child and spitting on police.
The woman screamed and called out to a person in the public gallery to help her as custodial officers tried to get handcuffs on her.
A sheriff's officer came to assist them as she continued to wrestle her arms away and yell, and once the handcuffs were on she dropped to her knees between her solicitor and the prosecutor.
The custodial officers told her she needed to get up and walk to the door but she said "no" and continued to yell and cry, saying she was doing rehab.
Once up she continued to repeat the same statement that she was in rehab while she was escorted to the door leading to the courthouse cells.
Her screams and banging could still be heard during the next two court matters.
Her conduct was appalling.- Magistrate David Day
Magistrate David Day placed an enforceable non-publication order, on anything that could identify the child, which includes revealing the woman's identity, when the case came before him in court. The non-publication order extends to electronic transmission such as social media.
The woman had pleaded guilty to common assault, property damage, intimidation, resisting police and assaulting police while they were executing their duty.
Mr Day said she was in a position of authority when she assaulted the child and she betrayed the child's trust.
"Her conduct was appalling," he said, noting that she showed "complete disregard" for the child's fears.
Mr Day read out the background information and said the police officers do an often "thankless task" and she spat on them.
"The two assault police matters are objectively serious degrading conduct against police officers who she apparently knew," he said.
According to the information, the woman from Orange had been drinking alcohol before she face slapped, bit and pulled the hair of the primary-school-aged child, for an unknown reason, in a bedroom last year.
The child fled her house and she followed the child down the road while pushing a pram and yelling.
The child ran into another house and cowered with another child while she kicked the door and yelled at them to come outside.
A man who was present told her he would call the police but she picked up a plank of wood and smashed a number of windows and hit the front of his house. While that was happening the children cowered inside and screamed at her to stop.
The woman had already left when police arrived but they later found her at home and she became visibly distraught and started yelling and screaming.
She was arrested but curled up in a ball on the floor and the police unsuccessfully tried to communicate with her before grabbing her upper arms in an attempt to lift her off the floor.
However she pulled her arms into her body to prevent them grabbing her and continued to make it difficult for them to handcuff her.
They eventually managed to place her in handcuffs but she tried to kick a senior constable in the leg several times and she moved along the floor until she was underneath a baby bouncer.
While under the bouncer she spat at the police officers and yelled, "I have hep C" several times before attempting to spit on them again.
The saliva hit a senior constable in the corner of their right eye and it hit the other police officer's right temple.
The police officers dragged her out from under the bouncer and she tried to kick them again but was escorted to the police vehicle and taken to Orange Police Station where she gathered saliva in her mouth and told the police she would bite them.
Solicitor Keith Quan sought a community-based order when the case came to court and said his client had significant childhood trauma including witnessing drug and alcohol abuse. He said she also has mental health issues including PTSD and ADHD and she is being treated for behavioural issues.
Mr Quan said the woman had also previously been a victim of domestic violence and knew the police officers she assaulted because they had previously responded when she needed help.
"It is submitted that [she] is an insufficient vehicle for general deterrence given her mental health issues," he said.
The woman was not in custody when she was sentenced and she fidgeted and jiggled her knee before the proceedings started then wept and cried as Mr Day read out the details of her offending.
Mr Day sentenced the woman to 12 months jail with a six-month non-parole period but later that same afternoon he released her on bail to a rehabilitation centre pending a severity appeal in the District Court.
The jail sentence took into account nine months and eight days that the woman spent in pre-sentence custody for these matters.
"I take into account your client's upbriging," Mr Day said to Mr Quan.
"That upbringing is not her fault, what she's done with that is her responsibility, all she's done with that is perpetuate the same crime."
However, Mr Quan lodged a severity appeal and a couple of hours after she was taken to the cells Mr Day released her on strict bail conditions noting that she had a lengthy criminal history.
The woman will have to report to police daily, not drink alcohol or take drugs unless prescribed by a doctor, comply with rehabilitation and she may undergo drug and alcohol testing when she reports to police.
