When it comes to cricket, there's normally three essentials, right?
Knowing how to bat is a must, the basics of bowling help, and fielding is another asset.
But when playing for the Lyndhurst Cricket Club (LCC) - there's also another aspect.
And that's turning up, when you can, to the Thursday night pre-match analysis meeting.
The location is the Lyndhurst Royal Hotel and time is after training, the drink of choice is whatever you like and the only non-negotiable is having a good time.
"Quite often we go there Thursday after training for a few management meetings," president Ashley Clark laughed.
While the social part is important, sometimes you have to work hard to play hard and for LCC that work comes on the cricket pitch.
"We're a great social club with a strong family atmosphere - we're very interested in playing hard to win but also enjoying each other's company," Clark said.
Playing in the Molong Cricket Association competition, Lyndhurst play teams from Molong, Euchareena, Cudal, Milthorpe and Canowindra and were founded four years ago.
Whether you're a novice or expert, the club has open arms for all sorts of players.
"We're extending an invitation for players, who want to be involved whenever suits them without stressing about having to play every weekend, the opportunity is there if they like," Clark explained.
"We're very much a team that ranges from 18 to 60 year olds, men and women.
"We have a net of players from Cowra, Canowindra, Orange and Blayney with mixed level of cricketers involved in the club.
"We also have a strong push to get families involved as well as have a good community spirit."
If you're interested in playing contact Clark on 0455 130 822.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
