Just like most talented young athletes, Flynn Keegan is one of the hardest workers in his field, constantly trying to improve his game.
When the Orange youngster isn't doing schoolwork, his mind is on basketball.
Advertisement
And when he jumps out of bed, it's the first thing he's thinking about.
"I go up the back yard almost every day and just play, just practice and do all the stuff I think I need to do to work on my game," he said.
So with such an outstanding work ethic, it's no wonder Keegan has been spotted by important NSW Basketball stakeholders after heading to Sydney last month for the talented athlete program (TAP).
The twelve-year-old was selected in the under 13s country boys squad that included players from Newcastle and the Illawarra. He was the only player from the Central West.
With trials for the program held in Bathurst before August, Keegan had enough belief in his ability and work ethic that he was confident of making it through.
"Yeah (I thought I had a good chance), I have been working really hard lately," he said.
The camp for TAP was held at Sydney Olympic Park in mid-August and the youngster said it opened his eyes to the professionalism of the sport.
"We went into the classrooms post-games and did courses on what you need to do for your nutrition, what to eat and drink before and after a game to help you along with individual and team exercises for basketball and scrimmages," he recounted.
Being part of a squad of 25, where players come far and wide from Coffs Harbour to Albury, Keegan believes one of the most rewarding aspects came from making new friends.
"The most exciting part was getting to meet people, work on my game and having fun," he said.
While Keegan's routine revolves around week day afternoon basketball in Orange, the youngster has a heap of potential representative programs to be apart of that includes D-League basketball and Australian Country Cup.
And with so much professional experience at a young age, it's no wonder he's setting himself a lofty goal for the future.
"I'd like to be a pro athlete some day but I've got a lot of work to do before that," he said.
Advertisement
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.