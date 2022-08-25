Central Western Daily

Central West girls rugby union competition could be on agenda for 2023

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 25 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUN MATCH: Mackillop's rugby sevens side who took part in the recent game at St Stanislaus' College. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

NEXT year could see the start of a new girls rugby sevens competition for schools across the Central West.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.