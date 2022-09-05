Central Western Daily

Former Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke confirms not guilty pleas in Orange District Court

By Court Reporter
Updated September 5 2022 - 1:49am, first published 1:27am
Orange Court House. File picture.

Ex-Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke has fronted Orange District Court to lodge pleas of not guilty to allegations he tried to blackmail a former Bathurst Regional Council councillor, Jacqui Rudge.

