Five teens and a man have been arrested over an alleged ram raid and police pursuit in a car believed to have been stolen from Orange on the weekend.
Police were called about 11.50pm on Saturday, September 3, following reports of a break-in at a business on Commercial Avenue in Dubbo.
Police were told a Holden Colorado - which had been stolen from Orange the day before - crashed through the gates and into a storefront and six people were attempting to steal dirt bikes.
Police attempted to stop the ute on Sheraton Road, but the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.
Road spikes were successfully deployed on two occasions before the Colorado was stopped on Mitchell Highway near Larras Lee.
Six males - aged between 13 and 20-year-old - were arrested and taken to Dubbo police station.
The vehicle and dirt bike were seized for forensic examination and police established a crime scene at the business which has since been examined by specialist forensic officers.
The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
Three teens aged 17, 14 and 13 and the 20-year-old man were all charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal and breach of bail.
The second 14-year-old boy will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
All teens were refused bail to appear at a Children's Court on Monday. The man was also refused bail to appear at a Dubbo Local Court on Monday.
