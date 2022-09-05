Central Western Daily
Five teenagers and a man arrested after alleged ram raid and police pursuit at Dubbo

Updated September 5 2022 - 2:43am, first published 1:51am
Six people have been arrested after a police pursuit in Dubbo. File picture.

Five teens and a man have been arrested over an alleged ram raid and police pursuit in a car believed to have been stolen from Orange on the weekend.

