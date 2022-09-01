Central Western Daily
Greens head into finals undefeated after outlasting determined, injury-hit Bulldogs | Photos

Matt Findlay
Matt Findlay
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:10am, first published 5:58am
Each day in the lead-up to Saturday's blockbuster Blowes Clothing Cup grand final between Orange Emus and Bathurst Bulldogs we're going to dive back through the archives and check out some of the most memorable clashes between the old foes.

No.2: 2017 final regular season round, Endeavour Oval

With a hard-fought, 24-point final round win over a determined Bathurst Bulldogs outfit at Endeavour Oval on Saturday afternoon, Orange Emus became the first Blowes Clothing Cup team since their cross-city rivals Orange City in 2013 to finish a regular season undefeated.

