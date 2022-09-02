When Manildra Rhinos signage is spotted on Peisley Street, Orange, you know the Woodbridge Cup grand final is just around the corner.
And if there's the slightest sign of support in Orange, you can only imagine how much much fanfare is building in Manildra.
That's why a Woodbridge Cup grand final win wouldn't just mean the world to the team, it's about the community too.
"It'd be good to get the job done not just for ourselves but for the town," Rhinos first grade fullback Zac Reimer said.
"Everyone that supports us and travels every weekend, it'd be good to get the job done for them as well.
"It'd be massive (if we won), it'd be a pretty big week in Manildra I'd say."
When it comes to first grade grand finals, Reimer has gone all the way twice but is yet to feel the sensation of carrying the Woodbridge Cup around.
Having played in the 2018 and 2019 losses, the white Rhino has experienced the heartbreak but now he wants it to be third time lucky.
"I think there's probably about half a dozen of us that are in the team still, that's still eating away at us a fair bit," he said.
"Especially with COVID the last few years, it's been tough and it's been a long time coming.
"You just have to go in with the right attitude and right mentality and sort of play it as another game but not peak too much ... (you have to) win those moments as well, when the moments are there you have to win them."
Their victory last weekend was one of Manildra's best for the season, recording a 28-26 preliminary final win over Canowindra Tigers at Canowindra.
For a team lacking size, the Rhinos managed to contain a large Tigers pack that included the likes of Lewis Dwyer, Nathan Whatman, George Lolo and Nic Barlow.
With such a strong performance through the middle and on the edges, Reimer indicated belief was the main take out from Tom Clyburn Oval.
"I feel like we can match it with the best teams and the bigger packs," he said.
"We just have to go out there and play footy - completing sets is one of the biggest things, getting a kick away and defending that and playing good footy off the back of that."
Their opponents, Oberon Tigers, will come into the game full of confidence after knocking off Manildra in week one of the finals.
And with Oberon possessing one of the biggest and most experienced forward packs in Woodbridge, Reimer said the hard work will have to be done in the middle before letting the backs do their work.
"We came away from that (loss) and learnt a few lessons, I reckon we've improved," he explained.
"We realised what we have to do, we have to match that physicality through the middle and when we do have the footy in our hands we have to play a different style of footy.
"We've got to go forward first then after that we can ... throw the ball around and move them around a bit, that's the plan."
While the Manildra defence will no doubt hold up their end of the bargain and try to ensure Reimer makes the least amount of tackles as possible from the back, there's always potential for Oberon's Lefaoseu brothers to make breaks on the edge.
So if Reimer sees big Senio or Abel running towards him with no help in sight, what's his plan?
"Just get in front and be a road block," he laughed.
The gates at Henry Lawson Park, Grenfell, will open at 9am on Sunday with the Youth League grand final between Molong Bulls and Grenfell Goannas kicking off at 10.45.
League Tag between Manildra and Grenfell Goannas is at 12.20pm while first grade kicks off at 2.30.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
