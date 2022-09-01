When it comes to the netball season, Orange's division one players are just happy to be on the court.
After two years of COVID interruptions, and now a year of players missing games due to COVID, playing sport is something almost everyone is grateful for.
Now the Orange Netball Association season will heat up with finals starting this weekend.
In division one, Orange High School Hornets, Life Studio, Orange City Netball Club Craig Harvey Mechanical (ONCNCHM) and Vipers will be part of the series and all clubs are stoked after last year's cancellation.
"It's exciting to actually make it to finals, and actually have a full season," Orange High's Megan Eslick said.
For Vipers gun Jacky Lyden, returning to netball has made her appreciate the social side.
"I haven't played for two years so it's been really nice to be on the court and just play and not have expectations," she said.
"I've enjoyed not playing centre and playing a different position and loving it again."
With week one of finals this Saturday, the Central Western Daily asked all teams what's been the key reason/s behind their success this season.
"We have a lot of versatility in our team, that really helps considering injury and COVID but every team has struggled in that regard so that's not an excuse."
"We play for each other more so than anything else."
"We have half young and half experienced girls."
"We have a variety of skill and experience and basically we've combined that together and joined up as a team and basically become a family - team-work has worked well to get us there and patience."
"I feel like we've had a team-building year this year and brought the younger players up, helping them and giving back to the club that way."
"Our team is more the experience and a bit of youth which is good for us oldies."
"There's a few of the originals around so for us it's about the experience and skills mainly.
"With the inconsistency of this year and hardly having anyone for training it's been very difficult because a few of us are mothers too, it's been a social thing which has also been very competitive for us."
This Saturday, the Hornets will play Life Studio at 1pm while OCNC Craig Harvey Mechanical are up against Vipers at 4pm.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
