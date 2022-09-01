Joe Duffy's path to a QRL Cup debut was far from easy.
The former Orange CYMS player made the move up to Queensland at the start of the 2022 season in an effort to further his footballing career.
He linked with the QRL Cup's Burleigh Bears, but would spend the majority of the season with the side's QTOP A Grade affiliate.
"When I first moved here, I also got picked for the Gold Coast Vikings, which is a rep team up here," he said.
"I was pretty happy with that because I'd only played one game of footy."
But Duffy would suffer plenty of setbacks as well.
A dislocated shoulder in round six would see him miss his side's next half-a-dozen games.
"When I first did it I was more thinking 'what hospital do I have to go' because living here for the first time, you don't know the area that well.
"I was pretty lucky because it popped itself back in when I got to the bench. It was about seeing specialists and doctors after that and then I got the all clear that I didn't need surgery."
He returned in round 13 and would play four games for the A grade side before being given the news he had been waiting to hear; Joe Duffy would be making his QRL Cup debut.
"I got named on the Tuesday but there was a chance of Jarrod Wallace coming back from the (Gold Coast) Titans. So I wasn't 100 per cent confident that I would get a chance to play because the Titans players have been coming back a fair bit," he said.
"My girlfriend actually made me chocolate strawberries just in case on Friday night I was told I wouldn't be playing and I'd need cheering up.
"But Friday night, the coach confirmed that I would be playing that weekend and I was pretty excited when I finally found out."
Duffy would play 35 minutes in his debut while completing 18 tackles and making 10 runs for 92 metres. Although his Bears would lose the game 34-24, the prop had done enough to secure a second game the week after in what was the final round of the regular season.
But just as it had done all season, Duffy's ups and downs continued as five minutes after coming onto the field, he suffered a blow to the head. After failing the subsequent HIA, Duffy's day was done.
"It was definitely nice to play one game and then get another call, you know you're good enough and you'd done a job," he said.
"Unfortunately I got knocked out, so it wasn't the greatest second game, but we won and that secured the minor premiership."
Now with finals footy upon us, Duffy is battling to be fit to play on the weekend against the Norths Devils in the 1 v 4 matchup.
But even if Friday's final decision doesn't go his way and he is stuck watching from the side-line, Duffy knows he has had a stellar first season up north.
"I definitely feel like I've developed as a player and having an opportunity to play for the Burleigh Bears side which has become the minor premiers is a pretty good accomplishments," he said.
"The plan is to be here again next year and fight to make that squad."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
