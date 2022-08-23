The man in charge of the Woodbridge Cup has leapt to the defence of Josh Dugan after striking charges were laid.
On Tuesday evening it was revealed that the Orange United Warriors' star centre was facing up to five weeks on the side-lines if an early guilty plea was offered, and six if he chose to fight the grade two charge. The charge followed an incident during the Warriors' win over the Trundle Boomers in which Dugan was sent off.
But Woodbridge Cup boss Andrew Pull said that the treatment of the former NRL player baffled him.
"I'm really puzzled in the hysteria the send off has caused particularly in the city based media," he said.
"It's as if Josh is the only player on the field in our entire competition and is a master villain. Our competition has so many positive stories I'd love to see on Foxtel.
"The whole match review and judiciary process is independent to the running of our competition, but I'd still hold comment on the incident until the process finishes, except to say it was a terrific game of footy that was always in doubt until the last few minutes. I'd love to be talking about that, rather then five seconds or one mere moment from both teams on full-time."
Dugan announced he would join the Warriors in March of 2022, after last playing for the Cronulla Sharks in the NRL the year prior.
He said at the time that mentoring the club's young players was something he hoped to help with.
Pull said that since joining the Woodbridge Cup side, Dugan had been a "great contributor" to the game.
"Not just at the Orange United Warriors Club , but at every game he attends he signs autographs for kids, has selfies with anyone that asks and it's never a problem. He leads his players by example and is a great role model for the youth of not just Orange, but all our towns that make up Woodbridge," he said.
"It might not be well known but Josh has returned to the city and travelled five hours on Saturday to help out his bush brothers play at Trundle; what a commitment."
Dugan and the Warriors will have until midday on Wednesday to enter a plea, with a grand final qualifier against the Oberon Tigers on the line.
"People in the country have begged for ex-city stars to come out and play in the bush for decades. Josh has done that and it hasn't been easy," Pull added.
"Every young pup at every club has had a go at him on the field, he always shakes hands and smiles afterwards. A couple of lunatics in the crowd that haven't left their home town had a go at him one day for their two minutes of fame and Josh's response was no worries.
"His time out here has been terrific for our small towns and he has been a great asset. We should be thanking him for the year long contribution, I certainly am."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
