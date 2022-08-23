A CYMS junior has risen through the ranks to be appointed the club's new first grade captain for the 2022/23 season.
Tom Belmonte will take charge of the green and golds after Hugh Le Lievre announced he was stepping down from the role earlier in the year.
Belmonte acted as vice-captain for CYMS during the 2021/22 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition and believes he is ready to take the next step.
"Hugh has been a great mentor for me, so I just think it's time," Belmonte said.
"I've learned a lot off of him so I think I'm ready for the task."
A top-order batter, Belmonte scored 183 at an average of 18.3 for the green and golds last year, while also snagging six catches.
Having grown up around the club, being able to rise through the ranks was something he was proud to achieve.
"I'm a CYMS junior so I was honoured and privileged to lead the boys," he said.
"I know that Dave Neil has been doing a lot of work behind the scenes with bringing the senior and junior groups together and that's something we want to continue to grow.
"It's a big thing for the club to get the juniors through the senior system over the next few years."
Stepping in as vice-captain will be all-rounder Rory Daburger.
Belmonte believes that between the two of them, they can help lead CYMS to success.
"Rory and I have been best mates for a while now," the captain said.
"He came across the CYMS to get an opportunity to play some good cricket and I think we picked very well, so it should be a good partnership."
As for what kind of leadership style Belmonte hopes to bring, he said there was one main focus.
"I think I just like to get everyone to enjoy their cricket and I think that's about all I can do really," he said.
CYMS' second grade side will be lead by John Mulhall, with Brett Wykes acting as vice-captain, while Mick Curran will captain third grade with Riley Krause as the vice.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
