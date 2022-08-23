Central Western Daily

Tom Belmonte and Rory Daburger to lead Orange CYMS in BOIDC season

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 23 2022 - 3:10am, first published 3:00am
NEW LOOK: Rory Daburger and Tom Belmonte will form CYMS' first grade leadership team for the 2022/23 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition. Photo: RILEY KRAUSE.

A CYMS junior has risen through the ranks to be appointed the club's new first grade captain for the 2022/23 season.

