Saturday's Oilsplus Cup match between the Molong Magpies and the Coonabarabran Kookaburras produced one of the strangest results imaginable...a tied grand final.
With scores locked at 14-apiece after 80 minutes, the game made its way into extra time, where the teams would duke it out over two ten-minute halves.
Advertisement
Both teams managed to bag converted tries during the next 20 minutes, meaning the score would remain deadlocked at 21-all when the referee blew the full-time whistle.
A stunned silence made its way around Molong Recreation Ground as spectators were left in disbelief at what they had just witnessed.
I couldn't believe my eyes either when the two sides started shaking hands. "Surely this isn't it?" I thought to myself. But a tie it was.
To help avoid this ever happen again, we've come up with seven different ways to award a winner that would be better than the game ending in a tie.
Sounds pretty simple, right? That is because it is.
Taking from your standard soccer penalty shootout, each side picks the five players they trust most to slot one home from 22 out.
Best of five wins and if things are still tied after that, it's sudden death, rotating through the final 30 players on the field until there is only one team left standing.
If you want to make things interesting, you can even line up your main ball-striker and turn it into a revised game of HORSE. Fancy yourself from halfway on the drop-kick? Have a crack, but be wary that if you miss, you will be adding a letter.
There were plenty of spectators at the Molong Rec and I'm sure a fair few would fancy themselves a chance at slotting home a penalty if given the chance. Well, now is that chance.
At the end of the 100 minutes, each team is given another ten minutes to source someone from the ground who did not play in the game, who wants to step up and try and win the cup for their club.
This one is a knockout, so if the Magpies' representative kicks their first, it will be make-or-go-home for the Kookas crowd member.
And if both spectators prove better than expected, we've got a solution for that too, as with each successful shot at goal, the mark moves back five metres. Lock it in Eddy.
Is there a member of your team who likes to brag that they've "never lost a coin toss" in their lives? Now is the time for them to put their money where their mouth is.
Advertisement
Just imagine, teams locked arm in arm, waiting on the call of heads or tails to decide their season. You would be able to cut the nervous energy around the ground with a knife.
Home side gets to call first while the opposition flips the coin, then reverse it for round two. Should things still be tied after two attempts, it comes down to the officials. The referee will flip the coin and, should each team fail to come to an agreement about who is heads and who is tails, the linesman will make the final call who is who.
In what would surely act as a warm-up for the night ahead, this one doesn't need much explanation.
There are a few different ways you can go about it if this is your preferred route.
Advertisement
First is to simply pick your five best scullers, line them up against the opposition and go head-to-head. If you want to make things interesting, make it a best of three, but with all 15 players divided into teams of three.
Do you go top heavy and hope that you can take home the cup after two rounds without the need for a third, or do you save some man-power for a decider if it were to come? Then finally, a 15-man race to take home the chocolates.
Who wouldn't pay good money to see the number 1s go head-to-head in a 100 metre dash? Better yet, have their number 3s waiting at the other end of the field for a two-leg event.
Reminiscent of Mark Richardson taking on Darren Lehmann in a cross-Tasman battle for the ages, the winners would go down as heroes for years to come.
Things couldn't be settled on the field, so why not try and settle them on the stage.
Advertisement
Takes things to the clubhouse, give each side a microphone and 15 minutes to entertain and let them begin. Whether it's a rendition of Prince's Rasberry Beret, or a hooker with some hidden magic tricks up their sleeve, this would be the ultimate talent show.
Granted, rugby union takes its toll on the body and after 100 minutes, there would more than a few bumps and bruises, but surely another 10, 15 or any amount of football would be worth the pain if you come out on top?
After the initial extra-time, you would have to resort to golden point, but where's the harm in that? Both sides have had ample opportunities to beat one another, so nobody could say they had been hard done by.
To make things easier, every five minutes, a player can be taken off the field from each side to open up the game.
While this would be the simplest and most reasonable way of settling the match, any of these seven suggestions would be a better result than a tied grand final.
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.