Central Western Daily
Opinion

Seven better outcomes for the Molong and Coonabarabran grand final

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 23 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saturday's Oilsplus Cup match between the Molong Magpies and the Coonabarabran Kookaburras produced one of the strangest results imaginable...a tied grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.