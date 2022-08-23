After two separate votes and a lot of controversy, the venue for Group 10's reserve grade and league tag grand finals has been locked in.
The board for Group 10 held a meeting on Monday night where it was unanimously decided that Bathurst's Carrington Park would play host to the two games on Saturday.
Group 10 president Linore Zamparini said it was an "easy decision" to make.
"It's the showpiece, it's for their crowd and for the fans," he said.
"Their fans own the game and everybody's fans own the game and you've got to put it in a central location and do what's best for rugby league. It might not be in the best interest of all the Groups, but it's certainly in the best interest of rugby league."
The controversy came after both Group 10 and Group 11 lay claim to the matches, with the latter believing the games should be played in Forbes, prior to the Magpies' first grade game.
During a regular Peter McDonald Premiership meeting on Sunday night, the topic of where the G10 grand finals would be played was discussed. The vote was split, with each group casting two ballots for their own region. An independent adjudicator then cast what was thought to be the deciding vote in favour of G11 and Forbes.
But according to NSWRL regional manager for Western, Tim Del Guzzo, this vote was not binding and the official decision would be made by G10 during Monday's meeting.
"Throughout the finals series, venues and order of matches have been decided by delegates from both Groups on the PMP board," he said.
"In the case of reserve grade and league tag - which are still played under the banners of Group 10 and Group 11 - the respective Groups ultimately get to decide where those games are played.
"It was as simple as last week Group 11 were happy to run with the recommendation of the PMP board and this week Group 10 disagreed with the allocation, as is their right."
Zamparini said that if the "shoe was on the other foot" and they had final say on where the G11 reserve grade and league tag grand finals were played, that they would not have had them in G10 territory.
"They haven't played out of the Group all year and all their competitions have been within the Group 10 boundaries," the president said of the four G10 grand final sides.
"They were never part of the Peter McDonald Premiership and to take your showpiece of your season away for any Group, it would be crazy."
The league tag grand final will be contested by St Pat's and Orange CYMS and kick off at 2pm, while reserves will be between Lithgow Workies and Bathurst Panthers.
"We just knew where we wanted to have the grand final and where it had to be," Zamparini added.
"You just can't take it too far away. You've got to keep it central and the more central you've got it, the more opportunity you've got of getting a better crowd."
Although an under 18s final will be contested by two Bathurst outfits, that game will be played in Forbes, as that competition was part of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
"At the end of the day, (the under 18s) were part of the Peter McDonald Premiership and that was always how that rolled," the G10 president said.
"Sure, we'd love nothing better than to have them here being a local derby, but that's how it is."
As a result of the decision, two games will be played in Forbes this weekend.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
