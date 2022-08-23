In wake of a decision by Group 10 to play its reserve grade and league tag grand finals in Bathurst, rather than in Group 11 territory, the president of the club at the centre of things has spoken out.
When the Forbes Magpies finished second in their Group at the conclusion of the Peter McDonald Premiership season, president Matthew Jack knew this meant a home semi-final was on the cards.
Advertisement
After winning their opening game against against the Mudgee Dragons, they knew that home game would take place on August 27.
"I just presumed all along that we would get the four games. All along we presumed we'd have the four games," Jack said.
But during this past weekend, it became clear that the Magpies may not get the games they thought they were entitled to. That was because Group 10 wanted its league tag and reserve grade grand finals on home turf, rather than give the games to Forbes.
When an agreement couldn't be reached between the two Groups' delegates, a final decision rested with the Group 10 board, who on Monday night, unanimously voted in favour of keeping the games in Bathurst.
This disappointed Jack, even more so considering that seven of the eight teams which took to the field on Sunday at Orange's Wade Park, were from Group 11. He specifically pointed out an under 18s game between Nyngan and Forbes which, had clubs known what was going to transpire, "could have been played in Forbes."
"Nobody from Group 11 said they weren't going to cross the boundaries," Jack added.
"It was a bit of a double standard to be honest and a bit disappointing. We're a small club competing with the big boys and we're relying on the canteen and the bar to raise money, so it definitely knocks us around financially a bit."
While a frozen food order - which was made with four games in mind - has been cut back with next to no additional costs, it's the loss of potential earnings that Jack said would impact the club the most.
"It is still going to cost the club financially. We're still going around selling raffle tickets for meat trays trying to raise money because we just don't have the potential to raise money like the big cities do," he said.
"We do a pretty good job keeping up with the big boys, but it is a struggle and something like this doesn't help. I don't know if there will be any compensation paid to us, and nothing has been mentioned too much."
As a result of Group 10's decision, there will be only two games, rather than four, played at Forbes' Spooner Oval this Saturday. The first of those matches will be an all-Bathurst affair in the under 18s grand final, while the Magpies first grade side will take on Orange CYMS in a grand final qualifier.
Jack is confident that the home-town crowd will still show out, but has been left wondering what could have been for the other two matches.
"We're pretty lucky that we've got an unbelievable lot of supporters. We travel really well and our supporters follow us and back us all the time," he said.
Advertisement
"It won't worry the locals, they'll understand the importance of our first grade side having a real red-hot crack of getting into a grand final, so it wouldn't worry them if there was one game or five games on.
"With the other two games you're missing out on, you've got their players, parents, brothers and sisters, so you definitely would have attracted more. We'll still get pretty good numbers, just not what we would have with the four games."
Jack added that the club would not "jump up and down too much" but hoped things would change in time for next season.
Forbes' game against CYMS will kick off at 2.30pm, with the under 18s match between St Pat's and Panthers starting at 1pm.
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.