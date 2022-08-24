Central Western Daily

Rain, bees, and worker shortages: Fruit growers in Orange face triple-threat

William Davis
By William Davis
August 24 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fruit growers in the Orange region are facing torrential rain, possible worker shortages later in the year, and an ongoing threat of varroa mite. (Top left) Hillside Harvest manager Paula Charnock.

Relentless rainfall, potential worker shortages and the lingering threat of a "devastating" parasite have the Orange region's fruit growers in a tight spot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.