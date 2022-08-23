Heavy snow and black ice is wreaking havoc across the Blue Mountains with both main arterial roads in and out of the region closed on Wednesday morning, following a freezing day where much of the region copped at least a small flurry of snow.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole confirmed at around 6am on August 24 both the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road have been shut due to the conditions.
While the train service across the mountains is experiencing delays due to "heavy snow and ice on the tracks".
Mr Toole says it's best motorists avoid travel in the Blue Moutnains region until futher advised.
The Great Western Highway is closed between Katoomba and Mount Victoria while Bells Line of Road is also closed between Bell and Lithgow.
"Due to the weather conditions there is no forecast of when these roads will reopen," Mr Toole said.
"Passengers are advised to delay their trips."
