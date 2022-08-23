Probationary Constable Prudence Mottram worked in three different careers before landing her dream job as one of five new recruits who started with the Central West Police District on Tuesday.
She will be based in Orange with Probationary Constable Liam Ford while fellow Senior Constables Harrison Holford and Nathan Blanchard will be based in Parkes and Isabella Hudson will be based in Forbes.
Despite standing at only 5'1", Probationary Constable Mottram said she has met the physical requirements and communication is more important than size.
"It will probably be a little harder for me to do the running as I wasn't a runner before I started applying for the police so to get to the speeds I have a shorter stride but that's really the only issue," she said.
"I can still do the jump requirements, I can run just as fast as they need me to. When it comes to taking down a big offender for example, it just means I'm going to have to use a couple of different techniques and try and talk to them more than use brute force."
"I would much rather try and talk someone down and get them onto my side."
That need for communication over force was further emphasized as a requirement for all police officers, regardless of their size.
Before becoming a police officer, the 32-year-old worked in hospitality, retail and in the motorcycle industry but said it was something she has wanted to do for a long time.
"I really just wanted to help people and actually be able to make a difference," she said.
"We need more cops, we need more female cops."
Probationary Constable Mottram came from Western Sydney and said Orange was her first preference despite only coming here once before "for a quick weekend".
"It's close enough to go back to Sydney for the weekend but able to come out and have a bit of a tree change. Everyone raves about rural policing," she said.
"I think it's going to be chaos, but it will be good times and bad times and I think the good times will outweigh the bad times and there's a lot that you can do in the police force so I won't get bored."
Probationary Constable Mottram has a few goals but is open about the direction of her police career.
"Long-term I'd like to get into search and rescue, short term I'd like to do a bit in youth services, mental health and or domestic violence, you can make all these plans but you might see something and that's what you become attached to, it's a bit hard to plan," she said.
"I've kind of wanted to do it all my life, it's one of those jobs I thought I could never do, I'm not sure why and then about two years ago [with] COVID and all that I wanted a career change, I wanted something a bit more stable, a good income and all of that and I realised I would actually be able to help people and make a difference for once."
I've always wanted to join the police but haven't been able to because of age and my license and all that.- Probationary Constable Liam Ford
She said training to become a police officer took commitment.
"There was an eight-week part-time introduction to uni course, then I did session one [at university] part time online, that was eight and a bit month's online study, and then 16 weeks down in Goulburn," she said.
"We were all locked in so not being able to go home for 16 weeks is pretty intense but you know, the things you've got to do to get a job makes it all worth it.
"If you want to see change just do it, I plan for this to be the last job I ever have."
For the first six weeks they will be "three up" so she will have a training officer as well as a third person and after that if she's deemed ready, it will be herself and another officer.
Of the other police officers Probationary Constable Nathan Blanchard comes from Bathurst and has been to Parkes before.
"I've travelled out there a few times for footy games and stuff like that," he said.
"I've always wanted to do this since I left school, life took me in a different direction but I eventually got here."
He plans to continue refereeing rugby league while serving as a police officer.
Probationary Constable Harrison Holford is also from Bathurst.
"It's been a childhood dream," he said.
Probationary Constable Isabella Hudson came from the Blue Mountains and was previously a disability mental health support worker.
"My goal has always been a police officer but I was always convinced that I couldn't do it but one day I woke up and I was like I will show them I can do it and it was the best decision of my life.
"I can't wait for all the opportunities to come my way and get on with it."
Probationary Constable Liam Ford, who will also be based in Orange, comes from Manildra and always wanted to be a police officer but like all the others he worked in other fields before following his dream.
"I've always wanted to join the police but haven't been able to because of age and my license and all that," he said.
"Before that I was doing carpentry a little bit and I went to uni to study IT."
Probationary Constable Ford is now 20 but said people have to be at least 18 to become a police officer.
"I was trying a few things to see what I like, I kind of wanted to do this but I just did them to see what I liked but I didn't really settle with those."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
