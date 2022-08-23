Central Western Daily

Central West Police District welcomes new officers to Orange, Parkes and Forbes

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
August 23 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW OFFICERS: Probationary Constables Isabella Hudson, Prudence Mottram, Harrison Holford, Superintendent Brendan Gorman, and Probationary Constables Liam Ford and Nathan Blanchard outside Orange Police Station on Tuesday. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

Probationary Constable Prudence Mottram worked in three different careers before landing her dream job as one of five new recruits who started with the Central West Police District on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.