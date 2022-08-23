A man who was caught driving while disqualified immediately after his release from jail has faced multiple charges in Orange Local Court.
Shane McMillan, 40, of Lucas Street, was caught driving while his licence was disqualified in Orange on June 3, 7 and 16 this year as well as in Lithgow on March 20, soon after he was released from jail.
McMillan had been disqualified from driving from July 19, 2021 until February 18, 2023, but the driving ban was extended due to him spending seven months in jail for traffic offences.
He was released from jail in Lithgow on March 19 this year but at midnight police caught him driving on the Great Western Highway.
When stopped, he said to the police, "I'm sorry, I don't have my licence with me, I have just been released from prison today".
McMillan was in custody due to his parole being revoked when he appeared via an audio visual link in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
However, he was due to have another parole hearing in the days following his sentencing for these matters.
Magistrate David Day said McMillan hadn't "quite crossed the custodial threshold" with these offences.
"He's getting close to the custody threshold if he keeps driving and when he's unlicensed to do so," he said.
Solicitor Taras Maksymczuk said McMillan started using methamphetamine about six years ago but he hasn't used the drug for a while and was currently receiving Suboxone for an opioid addition.
Mr Day convicted McMillan and placed him on a 12-month Community Correction Order requiring him to abstain from drugs and participate in rehabiltation and treatment programs for the Lithgow driving offence.
He also disqualified McMillan's driver's licence for a further six months.
McMillan was also caught driving on Bathurst Road in Orange on June 3, for which Mr Day sentenced him to a 15-month CCO and six-month driving-disqualification.
Mr Day gave him an 18-month CCO and six-month driving disqualification for driving while disqualified four days later on June 7.
According to information tendered to the court, his car was parked in Summer Street on that occasion and he was filmed on CCTV looking into the back of the vehicle before getting into the driver's seat.
On June 16, he was seen driving in Seymour Street and stopped in Lucas Street, Orange.
Police saw him get out of the car and they shouted at him but he tried to run from the car to a house.
According to the information they provided to the court, the police shouted, "Shane, stop, you are under arrest for driving disqualified". At that point he stopped and started to run away and the police chased him on foot catching him in Seymour Street.
Mr Day gave him a two-year CCO for that offence requiring rehabilitation and treatment. He also gave McMillan a six-month driving disqualification.
The driving disqualifications and CCOs will be concurrent so only a further six months will be added to his ban and he will be subject to the good behaviour order for two years.
"During the period of disqualification Mr McMillan, do not drive you will be detected," Mr Day added.
