Member for Calare Andrew Gee says he's as determined as ever to build a "game changing" crossing over Dixons Long Point despite the price tag associated with the project blowing out by as much as $20 million.
It was confirmed in April this year a bridge over the Macquarie River would come in at a cost just shy of $30m and was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.
Advertisement
Tenders for the project were taken and, due to inflation and increasing construction costs of up to 30 per cent, the costs have come in as much as $10m above budget.
Mr Gee conceded given construction costs are expected to rise even further "the minimum amount" needed to progress the project would be a further $15 million to $20 million on top of the $29.8m already in the bank on the back of government funding. There's also another $5m there to be added to the kitty as an election commitment.
The price hike has left the project in limbo.
Mr Gee says there's two options for the Dixons Long Point crossing: seek more funding from the federal government or look at proceeding with the project with existing funding but reducing the scale.
I'm still fully committed to seeing the 170-year vision become a reality.- Member for Calare Andrew Gee
"Reducing the scale would involve improving the roads on the existing route - as opposed to a new crossing site - and reducing the scope of the crossing to a lower-level bridge or culvert crossing," Mr Gee said.
"It will now be a case of working up some costings with Mid-Western Regional Council and then sitting down with the new government in Canberra to discuss the best way forward."
Mr Gee has consistently described the project as a "game changer" for the Central West, with a crossing at Dixons Long Point set to shave time of travel between crucial parts of the region, boosting business and tourism.
The local government areas of Mid Western Regional, Dubbo Regional, Bathurst, Cabonne, and Orange will all benefit, Mr Gee says.
"I'm still fully committed to seeing the 170-year vision become a reality. I'll do everything I can to see it finished either in its current form with additional funding, or in a scaled back version," he added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.