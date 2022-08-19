Central Western Daily
Newcrest resumes underground work at Cadia East gold mine, 22 days after major evacuation

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated August 19 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:51am
Work beneath the surface at Cadia East resumed on Saturday, August 13

Newcrest has resumed mining at Cadia East after the back-filling of a flooded vent rise reached a safe operating level for people to return underground, Cadia general manager Aaron Brannigan has confirmed.

Editor, Central Western Daily

