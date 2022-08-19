Newcrest has resumed mining at Cadia East after the back-filling of a flooded vent rise reached a safe operating level for people to return underground, Cadia general manager Aaron Brannigan has confirmed.
Work beneath the surface resumed on Saturday, August 13, 22 days after underground operations were shutdown due to a blockage in Vent Rise 14-1.
Mr Brannigan said the recommencement of mining was subject to a stringent safety test and response program, with production progressively ramping up over the past few days.
All employees have returned to normal duties. Cadia has around 1500 employees and contractors.
The underground portion of that work force was evacuated on July 22 when the vent rise issue was discovered and part of Cadia East's underground operation was flooded due to inflows from a nearby aquifer.
The installation of a high-pressure resin curtain will minimise water inflow into VR14-1, and that work is expected to commence once the back fill is complete.
Work to back fill the vent rise completely is continuing, and once that work is finished an assessment of the nearby Cadia Road will be conducted as well.
"And (from there) the focus will be firmly on remediation works to restore Cadia Road to its original condition," Mr Brannigan added.
He said work to repair Cadia Road will take around six weeks.
"Cadia acknowledges the ongoing impact of the road closure on the community and we appreciate their ongoing patience and understanding," Mr Brannigan said.
