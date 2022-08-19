A man remains under police guard in hospital after a wild police pursuit in Orange where, at one point, the alleged offender jumped from his moving vehicle.
At about 10.30pm on Wednesday, August 18 officers attached to the Central West Police District attempted to stop a Holden Commodore sedan on Calang Street, Orange.
When the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated away from police, a pursuit was initiated.
Police pursued the car along Calang Road and surrounding streets, before it was terminated on Hill Street due to the dangerous manner of driving.
A short time later, police sighted the vehicle on Spring Street. A second pursuit was initiated on Dalton Street before the driver jumped from the moving vehicle on the Northern Distributor Road.
The man ran onto a property on the corner of Burrendong Way and Northern Distributer Road but after a short foot race a 37-year-old man was arrested.
He was taken to Orange Hospital where he remains under police guard.
The alleged offender has since been charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed and drive vehicle under influence of drugs, as well as a string of other charges including resist officer in execution of duty, possessing a prohibited drug and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.
He was refused bail to appear before Orange Local Court.
