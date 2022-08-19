Central Western Daily
Breaking

Man under police guard at Orange Hospital following police pursuit across the city

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:06am, first published 12:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was taken to Orange Hospital where he remains under police guard.

A man remains under police guard in hospital after a wild police pursuit in Orange where, at one point, the alleged offender jumped from his moving vehicle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.