Five new probationary constables will begin their careers with the Central West Police District as part of a new class preparing to be deployed right across NSW from next week.
Following the state's latest attestation in Goulburn on Thursday, 150 new probationary constables - including 50 women - are the new recruits of Class 354, and will begin their year of on-the-job probationary work next week.
The new officers for the CWPD - two in Orange, two in Parkes and one in Forbes - will hit the ground running on Tuesday and Central West Police District, Chief Inspector Peter Atkins is thrilled to have some new faces ready to hit the beat.
"It's really pleasing to get five. It's always good to have officers in the district to commence careers," he said.
"It's a good opportunity for them to learn to be a police officer in a regional area."
There will be 27 new faces across the Western Region with the five allocated to the CWPD one of the highest allocations in the region. Only the Oxley PD, which incorporates Tamworth and surrounding towns, has more with seven new recruits.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said a career in policing was ideal for anyone looking to make a difference in their community and the new constables will join almost 18,000 other men and women in blue.
"For these probationary constables, Monday will mark day one of a challenging and rewarding career keeping our communities safe," Mr Toole said.
In 2019 the NSW Government announced the delivery of 1500 additional police positions over four years. All of these positions have now been allocated and will be filled by the end of the financial year.
Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the Attestation ceremony marked the start of a rewarding and unforgettable career for many.
"The NSW Police Force is proud to welcome the 154 new probationary constables as we continue to grow as an organisation," Commissioner Webb said.
"Our thousands of police officers perform some of the most important work in our community every day and they do a tremendous job.
"The work they do to help victims of crime, investigate violent crimes and bring offenders before the courts is nothing short of remarkable."
A total of 154 recruits are being sworn in today. The class comprises 104 men and 50 women.
The students will attest with the rank of probationary constable. Recruits will report to their stations for work from Monday 22 August 2022.
They will then complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University. They officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once they have passed all academic and operation standards. The officers will then be confirmed to the rank of constable.
Of the probationary constables attesting today, 134 were born in Australia and 20 were born overseas. Their countries of origin include England, New Zealand, Nepal, Belgium, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Pakistan and more.
Seven recruits are Indigenous, with three joining through the Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery (IPROWD) program.
