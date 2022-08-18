Take a quick look around Orange and you'll see the price of unleaded petrol in the high $1.70s or low $1.80s. For diesel users it's even worse, with prices above $2 the norm for the past few months.
But a ten minute trip out of town will see those numbers plummet.
Sri Rangineni is the franchise owner of Lucknow's Metro Petrol Station and said there was a simple reason why his business has the cheapest fuel around town...and it's got nothing to do with Orange at all.
"We try to compete in the Bathurst market," he said.
"I want to try and get the Bathurst pricing as much as I can and the head office is 100 per cent supportive of that.
"Compared to the market, we've been cheaper than Orange regularly, but this is next level."
But with Bathurst 45km away compared to Orange's 12km, why is it the former for whom Mr Rangineni has to compete with?
"The main traffic flow that comes here has to be from the Mitchell Highway," he said of his shop that stands on the right hand side of the road as you head out of Orange.
"Either they come from Millthorpe, Blayney or they have to come from Bathurst. If you look at the geography of this one, nobody from Orange will come 10km away to fill up their fuel here, unless there is a massive difference."
Despite the national average for petrol prices having fallen to 173.6 cents a litre last week, its lowest point since Easter, Mr Rangineni told customers to expect that to rise come September.
That is because the 22-cent cut to the fuel excise is due to end next month, with the Albanese government strongly indicating it won't be extended.
"Fuel pricing is one of those things were we like to give rock bottom, but it's never ever been in our control," the Metro owner added.
"We are not getting the rebate directly. At the end of the day, we try and get the customers in so they buy some chocolate and something as well."
So while the fuel prices may soon rise, it's the food Mr Rangineni stocks which he believes will continue to allow them to keep prices as low as possible.
"We have a huge range and mainly American. There's a lot of customers who have a demand for that," he said.
"You can go to every service station and they have the same thing, so we need something different to bring the customers in because it's not just about the fuel."
As of Thursday, the Lucknow Metro was offering unleaded E10 at 154.9c pet litre, unleaded at 156.9, premium diesel at 189.9 and premium 98 for 176.9.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
