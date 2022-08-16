It was a day to forget for Luke Petrie and the Manildra Rhinos as the minor premiers were knocked off during the weekend's Woodbridge Cup qualifying final
Taking on the red-hot Oberon Tigers, the Rhinos went into the half-time break up 20-6.
But a combination of impassioned defence and clinical attack saw Abel Lefaoseu's men turn the tide in the match at Manildra, leaving the home crowd stunned as the Tigers ran home 30-26 victors.
"Honestly, I don't really know," Rhinos captain-coach Luke Petrie said when asked what went wrong.
"They just came out with a lot more intensity than us. We just didn't match them in that first 15-20 minutes. They rolled up the field pretty easily and scored some tries and that and we couldn't seem to get momentum back."
It continues what has been a stunning run of results for the Tigers in their debut Woodbridge Cup season.
Rhinos had come into the finals series with just a single loss this season to their name but they now find themselves in a sudden death contest with the Peak Hill Roosters.
Against the odds the Tigers have now moved into the preliminary finals, where they await the winner of the Trundle Boomers and Orange United clash.
Tigers coach Lefaoseu said the team wouldn't have come away with such a result if it weren't for the commitment they've shown to improving as a unit.
"I'm just overwhelmed," he said of the result.
"The hard work that we've put in this year paid off. Everyone was writing us off at the start of the year."
The ever-dangerous kicking game and playmaking of Rhinos halves combination Ben McAlpine - who returned from injury - and Petrie led their side to the half-time advantage.
Petrie said it was a performance that they can't replicate when they take on the Roosters.
"I think we took the foot off the pedal when we came back out after half-time," he said.
"It was pretty quiet and a lot different to how our first half went. We've probably been guilty of it a few times this year, so it's definitely something we'll have to work on for this weekend."
Lefaoseu said that there are few things sweeter in the competition than besting the Rhinos in their own backyard.
"It was so awesome, especially because they smashed us in the first game. Everyone was thinking we were going to lose this one but we've pretty much shut everyone down," he said.
"The whole team played so well. Standouts were Luke Christie-Johnson, Greg Behan, my brother [Senio] and Liam Walsh. They really stood up for us.
"We've peaked at the right time. Beating them at home is overwhelming for us, especially coming up from eighth right up to the top four."
As for the upcoming game against the Roosters, Petrie said that while the Rhinos aren't concerned with their sudden cold-streak, he knows Peak Hill will be a tough task.
"We know what we've got to do, we've just made it a bit harder for ourselves," he said.
"(Peak Hill) had a couple losses mid-way through the year but have picked it back up and played really well against Trundle and then obviously knocked CSU off in that final. We're definitely in for a tough match."
Four games will be played at Manildra on Sunday. Those are:
Youth League 10am Condobolin v Canowindra
Youth League 11:20am - Molong v Grenfell
League Tag 12:40pm - Bathurst CSU v Condobolin
First Grade 3pm - Manildra v Peak Hill
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
