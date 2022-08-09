Central Western Daily

Woodbridge Cup: Manildra Rhinos take home league tag and first grade minor premierships

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 9 2022 - 4:17am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH TO BEAT: The Manildra Rhinos league tag team have completed an undefeated regular season to take home the Woodbridge Cup minor Premiership.

Following her side's 60-0 thrashing of Cargo in round one, Manildra Rhinos league tag coach Melissa Gibson was quick to temper expectations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.