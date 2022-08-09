Following her side's 60-0 thrashing of Cargo in round one, Manildra Rhinos league tag coach Melissa Gibson was quick to temper expectations.
But four months later, her side are the team to beat having just completed an undefeated Woodbridge Cup season to take home the 2022 minor premiership.
"I'm so proud of the girls. They've really worked hard for what they've achieved this season," she said.
Despite going through the first 13 rounds without a loss, a draw against Condobolin and a point-splitting wash-out with Molong left the door open for the two-loss Grenfell Goannas to sneak into first.
This meant that to secure the regular season title, Manildra needed a win over Canowindra in the final round and did so with a clinical 26-10 performance.
"Technically, we are undefeated but we don't see ourselves like that," Gibson said.
"We just work each week and we go out like a normal game. We've never really focused on the big picture, but we've achieved it and they're proud of themselves and they should be."
And while the minor premiership is nice, Gibson and her Rhinos only have one goal in mind now.
"We really want the grand final," the coach added.
Manildra will now play host to CSU on Sunday in the 1v4 matchup, with the winner straight through to the semi-finals.
While the Rhinos have previously dispatched of the Mungals 22-6 and 6-0, Gibson isn't taking them for granted.
"CSU are going to be bloody hard to beat again," she said.
"They are a really good team and that last round we played with them, it was honestly the fastest, hardest game our girls have played.
"If we can get the win against them on the weekend it will be terrific, but if we don't, it's not the end of the world because being in the top four we get two bites of the cherry and that's a luxury that the girls have earned."
But it wasn't just the league tag side which came out of the final round with some silverware.
Manildra's first grade side also claimed the minor premiership, despite a 34-20 loss at Canowindra which ended the Rhinos' own undefeated campaign.
Captain-coach Luke Petrie said the defeat may be a blessing in disguise.
The focus shifts pretty quickly to finals footy and pushing for that grand final spot.- Manildra first grade captain-coach Luke Petrie
"I reckon it's sort of good for us going into the finals," he said of the loss.
"It's a bit of a wake-up call that we have to keep putting in at training and keep working, so in some ways it's definitely a good thing."
While Petrie was proud of his side for taking home the minor premiership in back-to-back seasons, he knows their work is far from over.
"We're very happy with it and it shows how consistent we were throughout the year, but as most footy players know, you're not playing for minor premierships," he said.
"The focus shifts pretty quickly to finals footy and pushing for that grand final spot.
"We set some goals at the start of the year and trying to get to that grand final spot has always been top of the list. The boys know what we're there for."
Just like the league tag, the Rhinos will host their qualifying final on Sunday, taking on the red-hot Oberon Tigers for a spot in the semi-finals. The only time the sides met this season was all the way back in round two, a match that saw the Rhinos run out comprehensive 40-10 winners.
"We got 'em early on and they were a bit light on with players and that kind of thing, but they've really turned a corner and are firing into the finals," Petrie said of his opponents.
"It should be a tough game. Their middle is where we'll have to control. They've got some really good forwards, so control that middle will be the first job and go from there."
The league tag match will kick off at 12.40pm on August 14, with first grade starting afterwards at 2. There will also be a youth league 2v3 final between Grenfell and Condobolin prior to those two games, starting at 11.20am.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
