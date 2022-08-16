Central Western Daily

Five questions with Orange hockey legend Gail Pringle

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated August 16 2022 - 1:47am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STICKING WITH IT: Gail Pringle with one of her first hockey sticks and the one she uses when taking the field these days. Photo JUDE KEOGH

DURING her late 70s Gail Pringle took up lawn bowls - nothing surprising about that except maybe her reasoning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.