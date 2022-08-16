Central Western Daily

Orange and District Cricket Association lower grades to play T20 cricket

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 16 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FORMAT CHANGE: Orange City and Cavaliers faced off on the Centenary Cup T20 grand final, the only ODCA lower grade to play T20 cricket. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

Second and third grade will get a taste of the T20 format this upcoming Orange and District Cricket Association season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.