Second and third grade will get a taste of the T20 format this upcoming Orange and District Cricket Association season.
At a recent ODCA meeting, it was decided that January 14 would act as a one-off day where both second and third grade sides would play the shortest format of the game. ODCA president Mark Frecklington said the idea came about after clubs raised concerns about player availability over the Christmas and new year period.
"It was about trying to find a balance and providing enough cricket to players," Frecklington said.
"The thought of a 20-20 day the second Saturday back at least gives grades opportunities to continue."
While the T20 version takes less time to complete than the regular 40 over games, players will also be allowed to play in both second grade games and third grade matches, in an effort to make sure all games are played.
"I think it's a win-win and it's like anything else we do, if it doesn't suit for what we're trying to do this season then we'll review that and look at other options for future seasons," the president added.
He said that the association would also look at having the same clubs play each other in both second and third grade wherever possible, which for example could mean Cavaliers take on Centrals in both second and third grade. The matches will also be part of the regular season and count towards the end-of-season ladder.
Asked whether there was a situation where more T20 cricket could be played by the lower grades in years to come, Frecklington said that would largely be up to the clubs to decide.
"There hasn't really been an appetite for too much T20 cricket in the lower grades in recent years," he said.
"If people are going to play cricket, they'd prefer to play a full day. Where it has benefit for us is if we need to fit an extra round in, you can play two rounds of T20 on a day.
"At the end of the day, we're also guided by what the clubs want. If the clubs say they want for T20 cricket then that's what they'll do."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
