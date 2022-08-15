Central Western Daily
Orange Emus' home ground Endeavour Oval turns to slop ahead of Blowes Clothing Cup finals

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated August 15 2022 - 3:49am, first published 3:30am
Sam Greatbatch was as happy as a pig in mud during Saturday's clash with Cowra at Endeavour Oval. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

Orange Emus officials are hoping Endeavour Oval will be fit for play on Sunday after the playing surface turned into a mud bath during Saturday's final game of the regular season.

