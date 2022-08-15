A multi-million dollar facility for the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service is all but guaranteed, according to its CEO Jamie Newman.
In March, then Shadow minister for Families and Social Services and Indigenous Australians Linda Burney visited the OAMS's Perc Griffith base to announce her government would put $4 million towards a hydrotherapy pool if elected in May. Ms Burney made the conditional commitment after visiting the OAMS in November of 2021.
So when Anthony Albanese was elected into power, those at OAMS had reason to celebrate.
But while the funding did not come in the first budget announcement, Mr Newman said he was "120 per cent confident" they would receive the necessary funds when Labor's second budget announcement comes on October 25.
"When we were first approved by Linda (now the Minister for Indigenous Australians), it was $3.9 million needed for the hydrotherapy pool, but because of the increase of costs, we got a revised quote from our builder of $4.5 million," Mr Newman said.
"From the last conversation and information sharing between the funding body in Canberra and the minister's office, the $4.5 million that we need has been approved and will be handed down in the next budget."
Mr Newman added that the OAMS already has the land necessary for the pool and that they have begun the development application process with Orange City Council.
Mr Newman said the pool would be built adjacent to the Walu-Win Centre on the northern part of the OAMS's Perc Griffith Way centre.
"Hydrotherapy is seen as a great tool for intervention, prevention and keeping people well," he said.
"We're not only building a hydrotherapy pool. On one side will also be an open plan gym for people who are well, so able-bodied people who can't afford to spend $700 a year on a private gym can come.
"For people who have never done exercise, hydrotherapy is the best vehicle for them to change their life. It can extend people's lives and is a great tool for rehabilitation. We're also going to use the pool for swimming lessons for our kids."
The funding will come from the Commonwealth's $250 million health infrastructure budget.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
