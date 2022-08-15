Central Western Daily

CEO of Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, Jamie Newman, says Labor's promised funding will come

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
August 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME NEWS: Orange Aboriginal Medical Service CEO Jamie Newman is confident that funding for a hydrotherapy pool is coming. Photo: RILEY KRAUSE

A multi-million dollar facility for the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service is all but guaranteed, according to its CEO Jamie Newman.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.