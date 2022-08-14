AN amazing experience is how Orange's Nic Collins described being a part of the dazzling closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Now living in Melbourne where he underwent extensive auditioning before joining the closing ceremony team, Collins was a part of the change-over segment of last week's extravaganza during which UK city Birmingham handed the baton to Victoria for the 2026 Games.
Collins' mother Lisa Collins, who watched the ceremony at home, said he was one of about 30 entertainers flown to Birmingham for the ceremony, along with a group of Indigenous elders and dancers.
"It was just an amazing couple of weeks over there rubbing shoulders with pretty amazing people," Lisa Collins said.
Baker Boy, Taylor Henderson and Vanessa Amorosi were also part of the group.
Lisa Collins said the troupe had rehearsed for several weeks in Melbourne before stepping out onto the massive Alexander Stadium stage.
"It was something different for him, an outdoor stage," Ms Collins said.
"And a massive arena, a 360 arena is very different to a stage. Cameras everywhere, people everywhere, he said it was just an amazing vibe."
Although just 22, Nic Collins is no stranger to performing on the world stage, having toured Australia and then internationally with Opera Australia's production of West Side Story 2019.
He started his dancing career as a eight-year-old, performed in a number of James Sheahan High products and also had a strong affiliation with the Orange Theatre Company before moving to Sydney and studying at the Brent Street Academy.
Described a triple threat, he dances, sings and acts, Collins also recently finished shooting a movie in Melbourne.
"He's been a lucky kid but he worked hard for it," Lisa Collins said.
The Birmingham closing ceremony also featured a surprise performance by rock's Prince of Darkness' Ozzy Osbourne.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
