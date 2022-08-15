Orange is on track to record its wettest month of 2022 after copping a soaking over the weekend that included a wild period where the city was smashed by a hail storm.
The Orange Central Business District was blanketed in white ice at around 1pm on Saturday, turning parts of the city into a faux-winter wonderland.
Advertisement
That unexpected flurry was brought about by a massive low pressure system that's hovering over south-east Australia, bringing a lot of cold air and precipitation to the region. There's a lot of instability associated with a low of such proportions, and that's why we also heard plenty of thunder on Saturday alongside that hail and rain.
That hail storm was part of the 29 millimetres recorded over three days from Friday morning, and contributes heavily to the 108.6mm the Bureau of Meteorology has in its rain gauge at the Orange Airport so far this August.
And there's more on the radar too. The BoM is forecasting an 80 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday, with up to 3mm on the radar. Weatherzone's long-range rain outlook for August also points towards more rain next week, with as much as 30mm on that forecast.
August is also looming as one of our coldest in a long time, too. Weatherzone says so far this August our minimum temperature is averaging out at 3.3 degrees Celsius. Should that mark be maintained over the courser of the next two weeks, this year's August will be our coldest end to winter in 26 years.
There is some snow forecast for the Central West on Tuesday, with the highlands around Oberon a slight hope of a dusting at around 1200 metres.
There's nothing on the radar, snow-wise, for Orange this week but next week's blizzard-like conditions could bring snowfall to the city, Weatherzone has said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.