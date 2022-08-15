Central Western Daily
Watch

Hail storm hits Orange CBD as August looms as a wettest month of 2022

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated August 15 2022 - 5:05am, first published 12:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange is on track to record its wettest month of 2022 after copping a soaking over the weekend that included a wild period where the city was smashed by a hail storm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.