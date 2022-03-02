news, local-news,

ORANGE'S Aboriginal Medical Service's vision for a hydrotherapy pool could become a reality, providing Anthony Albanese ousts Scott Morrison at the upcoming Federal Election. Shadow minister for Families and Social Services and Indigenous Australians Linda Burney visited the OAMS's Perc Griffith base base on Wednesday to announce her government would put $4 million towards a hydrotherapy pool if elected in May. Ms Burney made the conditional commitment after visiting the OAMS in November last year. "What I saw when I came out here a few months ago was an organisation with capacity, with wonderful leadership, with a fantastic board and the involvement of clients in the operation. "What I saw was an organisation that had a vision for the future, not just about chronic health conditions but about well-being, about planning into the future and thinking of the future. "So it's with enormous happiness I announce that if Labor is the next government of this country, there will be a $4million for the OAMS so you can create your hydrotherapy Centre." Chair of the OAMS board Alisha Agland said she was grateful for the commitment. "Accessible and affordable health is a basic human right," Ms Agland said. "I am so grateful to the Labor Party for seeing us, hearing us ... that's what needs to keep happening." Ms Burney explained the funding will come from the Commonwealth's $250 million health infrastructure budget. CEO Jamie Newman said plans had been drawn up for the pool facility, which will be built adjacent to the Walu-Win Centre on the northern part of the OAMS's Perc Griffith Way centre. "From an operational point of view, the hydrotherapy centre has always been a vision of ours, for connection to our community," Mr Newman said. "We know that the most vulnerable in our community are our frail-aged, and our people with disabilities and an increasing number of kids going into care. "Resourcing and infrastructure for us, to improve outcomes for aboriginal people, is critical. "Having a vision is one thing, having support is the other thing and once we get this facility ... we'll be able to connect with the most vulnerable in our community. "The benefit here at the OAMS is that we are inclusive; our saying here is illness and disease doesn't discriminate, neither should we." Hydrotherapy and related treatments are key for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, accident recovery, and disability therapies. The hydrotherapy facility at the OAMS will offer the community options to recover from injury and illness, and prevent injury. As Calare is a regarded as a safe National Party seat, Ms Burney, the Member for Barton, said Wednesday's announcement could not be labelled 'pork barrelling'. "It's not about whether Labor is going to win the seat, the capacity [for funding] is there. I would hope that the government takes notice of the announcement," she said.

