Central Western Daily

Molong Bulls crowned Woodbridge Cup youth league minor premiers

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 8 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'They're keeping the club alive' - Bulls crowned youth league minor premiers

Not only have Molong's youngest crop of footy players taken home the minor premiership, they have done so with the weight of a town on their shoulders.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.