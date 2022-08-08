'They're keeping the club alive' - Bulls crowned youth league minor premiers

Not only have Molong's youngest crop of footy players taken home the minor premiership, they have done so with the weight of a town on their shoulders.
The Bulls' youth league team were officially crowned the 2022 Woodbridge Cup regular season champions, following a 40-8 victory over Eugowra over the weekend.
The success came in stark contrast to the club's first grade side, which managed just the single victory all year.
Youth league coach Mark Thomas said half-a-dozen of his side would often back up from their game into the senior match.
"They're sticking their hand up for our club to survive this year," he said.
"It makes you proud that kids are doing jobs they probably shouldn't be doing to keep the club alive."
"Everyone thought we'd fold and I know it's been a disappointing year from the outside looking in, but it's been a really good year."
With a 21-man squad - devoid of imports as Thomas was keen to point out - the Bulls won all but one of their regular season matches on their way to the minor premiership.
That success and commitment to club earned praise from Bulls president Jenny Barrow.
"They are a great bunch of young boys, who have shown maturity way above their years," she said.
"They would often be taking the field against much bigger and more experienced first grade players, just to keep us afloat.
"Full credit must go to their coach Mark, his calm manner and commitment to these boys is evident in the way they respect him and our club. They really are the future of the Bulls, I couldn't be more proud."
And while the hope for this season is a grand final victory, Thomas also expects big things to come in the future.
"I can see Molong winning the (first grade) premiership within five years," he said.
"It's a lot to do with the Cabonne Roos here. I'm not putting much polish on the players, I just pass them onto the first graders.
"Good players make good coaches, so it's really got nothing to do with me and all to do with them."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
