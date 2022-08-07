There's no win quite like a derby win.
And Orange United have managed to pull off two this season after their 2-1 victory over Orange CYMS in Central West Premier League Hockey.
Saturday's win makes it three in a row for United with the side hitting their straps at the right time with one game remaining before finals.
United are currently fourth on 20 points while CYMS and Parkes trail behind them on 16. United plays Parkes next week.
For United's Fiona Reith, the squad's combinations are starting to become stronger with their full strength team now on the park.
"Cohesion and familiarity has helped the girls play a beautiful style of hockey," she said.
"We have been training and playing with ball movement, skills and patience and we needed all of that against a very tough CYMS team."
Reith added the match's quality revealed hockey is strong in Orange.
"CYMS' defence was amazing and I was so happy to see a blend of youth and experience in both teams and it gives confidence that Orange hockey is in good hands," she said.
Jade Williams and Rach Divall were the two goal-scorers for United with their team work reaping rewards as both goals were scored in the last quarter.
With CYMS showing strong form over the past few weeks, Saturday's match was always going to be a challenge and Reith believes the result has given her side confidence moving into the final round and potential finals.
"CYMS are a great side and it's always a hard game against them as they have beaten top ranked sides this year," she said.
"So to win the derby does give us confidence moving forward to the last round. However, it does seem that anything can happen this year as results go (so) we won't be getting carried away."
In other women's results Lithgow Panthers defeated Bathurst City 4-3 while St Pat's won 2-0 against Parkes.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
