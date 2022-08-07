What do former test bowler Peter Siddle and Mudgee Dragons second-rower Cody Godden have in common?
They both have hat-tricks on their birthday.
Advertisement
Godden was the star for his Dragons side, running rampant on the left edge as Mudgee came away with a 56-16 win over Orange CYMS at Wade Park in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Before heading to the bench late in the game, Godden also slotted a conversion to put the icing on his birthday cake.
"It felt good, couldn't ask for a better birthday with a hat-trick," he said.
For Godden, all the praise went to hooker Jack Beasley with Mudgee completely controlling the middle, proving too fast and intense for CYMS.
"Our attack (was what worked well), we were playing off quick play the balls and Jack Beasley, playing off him is pretty sweet," he said.
"The whole team is starting to gel, we can score from anywhere."
CYMS' day was off to a horror start when Daniel Mortimer left the field after his first kick with a quad strain.
However, hooker Pat Williams stepped into the halfback role and had a try assist early with Nick Murphy collecting his bomb by jumping over opposition fullback David West to score and make it 6-0 after 19 minutes.
Mudgee returned fire through Nathan Orr six minutes later and that's where their momentum started.
Play came to a halt after 30 minutes, with Dragons lock Ben Thomson appearing to claim he was bitten with officials taking photos of his elbow before the incident was put on report.
The pause in play didn't stop the Mudgee freight train with Jake Durrant and Casey Burgess all scoring before half-time.
Godden had his first right on the bell in a try that is sure to make the highlights reel with a loose ball hitting different feet and hands in one play before he ran away to score in the left corner and make it 18-6.
The birthday boy was in again after half-time, going from hooker to score while halfback Pacey Stockton joined the party after 48 minutes, collecting a kick inside from the right wing to go ahead 28-6.
Advertisement
Pat Williams had his own try four minutes later but it did nothing to stop Mudgee's dominance.
Mudgee had two consecutive tries through breaks in the middle of the field with Jack Beasley scoring his first and Godden grabbing the other for his hat-trick.
Jake Durrant would have his second after 70 minutes through a Stockton cut-out pass before Nathan Orr scored again three minutes later. Godden converted that try from the sideline to bring cheers from the travelling crowd before earning a well deserved break.
Josh Board scored a consolation try for CYMS with five minutes remaining, but of course Mudgee would have the last laugh.
A cross-kick right on full time landed in the hands of CYMS but a one-on-one strip from Jake Durrant gave him a hat-trick to finish the game at 56-16.
For CYMS captain-coach Daniel Mortimer, injuries and a lack of intent were the catalyst for his side's performance.
Advertisement
"It wasn't our day, we had a few injuries early and had to go through the rest of the game with a couple men down but our intent wasn't there, they just ran the ball harder, tackled harder and it showed," he said.
Mortimer added it was better to get that game out of the way before finals begin next week with CYMS facing a tough trip to play Dubbo CYMS.
"It might've been the loss we needed to have, it's still frustrating, you want to go into finals feeling confident but that was our poorest showing of the year by far, we need to learn from it and learn quick," he said.
"We have to go do the fundamentals right, run hard, carry hard and complete high ... it's a simple game footy, you've got to do the simple things right and Mudgee did that today and we were far off our best."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.