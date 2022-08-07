In Woodbridge Cup League Tag, Orange United Warriors haven't been known for their fast starts.
But being the quality team they are, they continue to find ways to win and their determination and grit was on show at Wade Park with a 16-8 win over CSU Mungals.
"It's frustrating, we do it all the time," coach Jason French said of his side's slow starts.
"The same thing happened against CSU a couple of weeks ago, it was 10-0 at half-time and we came back and made it 10-10.
"I don't know what that's about ...CSU turned up to play and I think it shows the closeness of the competition."
Going into the sheds at half-time, CSU were ahead 8-0 and full of confidence after tries to Caitlin Blackford and Monique Morgan.
But the Warriors had an ace up their sleeve in Kasey Byrne with the half taking control and wrestling her side back into the game after the break.
Rikeisha Ah-See was first to score for Orange with 20 minutes remaining and some quality defence from both sides kept it at 8-4.
Then, with eight minutes remaining, the Warriors hit the lead with a beautiful exchange of hands in the middle of the field before Zora Hines applied the finish. Byrne then converted to make it 10-8.
Byrne then grabbed her own try with four minutes left to seal a brilliant comeback.
"Kasey had been out for a few weeks and came back today," French said.
"She's a senior player with a lot of experience and brings a lot of direction to our game."
With third spot officially secured, Orange will likely play Grenfell in the first week of the finals.
French believes his side have the capabilities to do some serious damage in the business end of the season.
"Going into finals if we can put two good halves together I think we can beat any team on our day," he said.
"Our defence has been solid all year but it's our attack I'm more concerned about, we just need to score points."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
