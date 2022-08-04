When it comes to the past couple of years, they're hard to describe.
Full of interruptions, stoppages and lockdowns - cricket hasn't been immune to the changing ways of the world.
And with that, mental health has come to the forefront and the social aspect of cricket is what's bringing people back to the sport.
At least that's the case for Orange City Cricket Club.
"The social side of cricket is massive, talking about mental health, it's huge for that. That period of lockdown actually brought a lot of blokes back to cricket that said they've never play again just for the fact you'll be around other blokes on Saturday afternoon," vice-president Adam Cowden said.
Cowden, who has moved into the vice-president role is part of large committee for the cricket club after their annual general meeting last Friday (July 29).
Dave Boundy will resume as president for a third year, Pat Giuffre is secretary with Dan Brincat his assistant and treasurer remains Bill McKay. First grade captain Brett Causer will also be assistant treasurer.
Ed Morrish, Mick Evans, Steven Sharp, Ben Findlay, Shaun Churchill, Dan Brincat, Charlie Warren and Tammy Greenhalgh will be on the committee as well with Jamie Stedman club captain.
After the past two seasons were affected by COVID, Boundy's goals for the club is to simply get members back in the routine of enjoying time with mates and supporting sponsors.
"After the last two seasons have been COVID affected, (the goal is) try to raise money and get money in the club," he said.
"Normally you can get people together and have people around but the last two years has been hit and miss, people have changed their way of coming down to the pub and supporting sponsors so we want to raise some cash and have more social gatherings."
And of course performances on the field is the other important aspect.
The club failed to win a premiership in senior grades with third grade and Centenary Cup their only grand final appearances.
For a proud club with a history of silverware, Cowden and Boundy agreed last year was a learning curve.
"It's something different for us but it's also been a period of turnover - people moving towns, talented youngsters moving away going to Sydney or Canberra and blokes getting older," Cowden laughed.
"There's a big cross-section of ages in this club, head sizes, intelligence, all types of things."
Despite the lean season in senior cricket, Orange City's juniors were a shining light with the club recording five grand final wins.
Boundy believes keeping those talented juniors playing cricket is the key towards his club's sustainability.
"We've got good juniors coming through, how high they go up in grades we're not too sure yet but it's about maintaining that success and building those links between juniors and seniors," he said.
"It's about trying to retain players, we were very fortunate to have players like Harry McGregor and Blake Weymouth and half a dozen young kids in our first grade side and that's why they won four in a row.
"Unfortunately they've gone away to greener pastures, so how do we solve that?
"I think the problem stems from 10-15 years ago where we didn't have a lot of juniors and lost a handful of our good juniors moving away but didn't have the bulk of them.
"At the moment we've got 15 teams of juniors, what we have to try to do is maintain that body going into seniors."
And with so many quality juniors coming through, is there room for more players?
Of course there is.
"We welcome everybody, anybody, every grade there's somewhere for somebody to go, somewhere for somebody to fit, we never push people away from the club," Boundy said.
"If you want to play for us you can play for us, we'll fit you in the best we can ... people who've never played the game are playing for us and they love it ... our ethos as a club is we value everybody, we want everyone to enjoy themselves and love the game of cricket. It's about being together and being a bunch of people that want to be around each other and then from there you play well and get the success on top of that."
And with the cricket season getting closer and closer to the umpire yelling "play", Boundy can't wait.
"You always look forward to having cricket and getting out in the sun and enjoying being around people and having a laugh," he said.
"I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be a great year. It's the year we've got to step up and change culturally to put money back into the club."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
